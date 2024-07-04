LDWF Congratulates Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports Team National Championship Victory

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) would like to congratulate the Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports Team for winning the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska, last week. It is Louisiana’s fourth national championship in the last five years.

The Louisiana team won first place in two events (air pistol and small bore rifle), finished second in two events (hunting skills and compound archery) and was third in two events (small bore pistol and air rifle).

Hunter Poche (third from left) from Lafourche Parish was a part of the team.

Kaeli-Gracyn Bourgoyne of Assumption Parish won first place individually in air pistol. And Victoria McClung was first individually in small bore rifle. Louisiana had the top four finishers in small bore rifle.

“We’re so proud of our Louisiana team and their accomplishments,’’ said LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan. “They are the future sportsmen and women of our state, and it’s great to know our Sportsman’s Paradise will be in such cable hands. I’d also like to thank the 4-H directors, parents, and coaches who helped lead the team to victory.”

“Overall, we had nine teams finish in the top seven places,’’ said David Boldt of Louisiana 4-H Youth and Family Development. “Those team results are a first for Louisiana and we have seen some really good years. These kids keep setting the bar high for future teams. I want to thank the kids, parents, chaperones, and coaches for their great representation of our Louisiana Shooting Sports Program, a great group to be around.’’

For complete results from the national championship, visit https://4h.unl.edu/shooting-sports/national-results-images.

4-H Shooting Sports clubs are open to all youth ages 8 to 18. Youth in the 4-H Shooting Sports Program learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, the principles of hunting and archery and much more. For more information on 4-H Shooting Sports, go to https://4-hshootingsports.org/.

For more information on Louisiana 4-H, go to https://www.lsuagcenter.com/topics/kids_teens.