LDWF Deploys FAD Buoy in Gulf of Mexico

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Artificial Reef Program has deployed a Fish Attracting Device (FAD) buoy in LDWF’s Mississippi Canyon 148 Reef. The MC-148 Reef is located approximately 30 nautical miles south-southeast of Venice in 451 feet of water. The buoy is at coordinates Latitude 28⁰ 47.646’ Longitude 89⁰ 10.527’ and is visible above the water.

This buoy can be expected to attract pelagic species like tuna and wahoo and provide fishing opportunities for anglers who favor those fish.

A graphic and photograph of similar FADs can be found at these links.

For more information on Louisiana’s Artificial Reef Program, contact Mike McDonough at mmcdonough@wlf.la.gov or 225-763-5418.