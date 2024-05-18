LDWF launches mobile-friendly version of “Outdoor Explorer” tool

Nature is calling! Whether you’re on the hunt for a fresh adventure or seeking out prime fishing spots, LDWF’s “Outdoor Explorer” tool has got you covered.

This interactive map lets you layer various data categories onto Louisiana’s map, offering a wealth of information in one place. The options are limitless! And what’s more, LDWF recently launched a mobile-friendly version of Outdoor Explorer, so now you can explore on the go!

Check out the new mobile-friendly explorer here, and for more information, please visit LDWF on Facebook.