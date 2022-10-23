LDWF, LTAHA to Host Five Trapping Workshops During 2022-23 Trapping Season

October 23, 2022

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Louisiana Trappers and Alligator Hunters Association will host five free trapping workshops from Dec. 10-Feb. 25. The workshops will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.


 

All material during the workshops and lunch will be provided.

 

Space is limited and anyone interested should preregister. Here is a list of the workshops along with the registration link:

Dec. 10, 2022, Minden LDWF Field Office. To register go to https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191976


Jan. 14, 2023, Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range. To register go to https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191966

Jan. 21, 2023, Woodworth Education Center. To register go to https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191977

Feb. 11, 2023, LEAF Center at Hodges Gardens. To register go to https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191978


Feb. 25, 2023, Acadiana Park Nature Station. To register go to https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191983

 

 

For more information, contact Tanya Sturman at 318-487-5415 or tsturman@wlf.la.gov.

LDWF Press Release

