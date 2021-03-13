LDWF Participating in ‘Spring Aboard’ Boating Safety Campaign

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is encouraging boaters to enroll in a boating education course prior to the kickoff of the boating season.

LDWF will be participating in the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) Spring Aboard-Take a Boating Education Course campaign by providing five free boating education courses across the state from March 14-20.

Developed by NASBLA, and produced under a grant administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, the annual Spring Aboard campaign informs and motivates boaters to prepare for the boating season by providing information on how to enroll in a boating knowledge or skills based education course. The campaign emphasizes enrollment in courses verified as meeting the national boating knowledge or skill standard.

“Spring Aboard week serves as a reminder to all boaters that may need to take a boating education course in time for the spring and summer boating season,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Zechenelly, Louisiana’s state boating law administrator. “The classes offer valuable information on how to stay safe on the water. The class is highly recommended for anyone regardless of boating skill and experience level.”

Boating education courses are mandatory for anyone in Louisiana born after Jan. 1, 1984 who operates a motorboat over 10 horsepower. To register for an LDWF boating education course please visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.

LDWF implemented Louisiana’s safe boating education program in 2003 and since that time have certified over 134ac,000 boaters.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics indicate that of the accidents where the level of operator education was known, 80 percent of boating deaths occurred on boats where the boat operator had never received boating education instruction.