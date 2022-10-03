LDWF Providing Eight-Day Reopening of Red Snapper at a 4-Fish Bag Limit

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary Jack Montoucet signed a declaration of emergency to reopen the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days. The season will reopen from 12:01 a.m. Friday, October 7 through 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 14. Along with the eight-day reopening, bag limits will increase to 4 fish per person.

LDWF closed the season on September 19 to allow staff an opportunity to analyze harvest limits. LA Creel data indicate that 39,216 pounds of the 809,315-pound quota are available for harvest to our anglers. Recent effort and landings have been low enough to allow this eight-day extension with a higher bag limit.

For more information on the 2022 red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper .

