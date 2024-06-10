LDWF Reminds Anglers That a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit is Available Online Only

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reminds anglers that a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) can no longer be obtained via the ROLP Android/ios App. You can only obtain, view, or renew a ROLP online.

(If you’re using Internet Explorer above version 8.0, you may experience issues. If so, try an alternate browser such as Google Chrome or Firefox.) You will need to have your LDWF Saltwater, Lifetime Fishing, or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing license number ready. You will also need a working email address. If you do not know your 10-digit Lifetime Hunting/Fishing license number, you can look it up on our licensing site.

A ROLP is required to possess tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, gray triggerfish, and dolphinfish in Louisiana waters. This permit is free of charge.

You do not need a ROLP if you do not fish offshore, if you only go offshore on charter boats as a client, or if you do not fish for or land those species. So, if you are fishing for speckled trout offshore, you do not need an ROLP. But if you land red snapper, you do.

Private recreational anglers, including those fishing from vessels with a valid federal Highly Migratory Species (HMS) permit, are required to have a valid ROLP to possess tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, triggerfish and dolphinfish in Louisiana waters. Minors (under 18) are not required to have a ROLP. Again, only register for a ROLP if you are planning to go on a private, recreational offshore trip.

Charter captains, including those fishing from vessels with a valid federal charter/headboat permit, are required to have a valid Charter ROLP to possess tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, and dolphinfish in Louisiana waters. A Charter ROLP covers all paying anglers on a charter trip. A Charter ROLP is also valid for the captain on any private, recreational offshore trips he may take. Charter captains should not get a separate ROLP for private trips; they only need a Charter ROLP.

If you have any questions or experience issues, please email ROLP@wlf.la.gov or call 225-763-5488. We will respond to emails/calls during regular business hours.