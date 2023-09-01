LDWF Reminds Hunters About Burn Ban Prior to the Start of Hunting Season

With dove season opening Saturday (Sept. 2), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reminds all hunters and outdoorsmen of the ongoing state burn ban. Though we have seen showers in some areas in the state, the burn ban is still in effect. Low humidity and windy conditions will continue for several days, extending our drought conditions.

“We know campfires and outdoor cooking can be part of our hunting traditions in Louisiana, but we ask that those traditions take a temporary ‘backseat’ to protect the land and resources that make Louisiana the Sportsman’s Paradise,” said LDWF Secretary Rob Shadoin.

The Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal also issued a burn ban order prohibiting ALL private burning, with no limitations. In addition to all prohibited burn activities, LDWF will not allow any grilling, outdoor cooking activities, or other open flames on their WMAs or dove lease fields during this burn ban.

There have been 520 wildfires during August in Louisiana, and over 50,000 acres have been burned. LDWF is asking our hunters and campers to cooperate with this burn ban and be considerate of the first responders who are put in increased danger when responding to fires.

Violation of the burn ban order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is tasked with responding to wildfires. In the event of an emergency, call 911 or the LDAF 24-Hour Emergency Hotline at 1-855-452-5323.