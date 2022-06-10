LDWF Reminds Recreational and Commercial Crabbers About Crab Trap Escape Rings

During the 2019 Legislative Regular Session, Senate Bill No. 65 amended the escape ring requirements by allowing the lower chamber escape rings to be located no greater than one mesh length from the trap floor. Additionally, this Bill requires all escape rings to be located no greater than one mesh length from the corners by July 1, 2022.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries would like to remind all recreational and commercial crab trap users that this rule requirement is less than one month away. Please be sure that your traps comply with the regulation beginning on July 1, 2022. Failure to adhere to this rule constitutes a class four violation, which can amount to a fine up to $950.00 and/or imprisonment.

More information on escape ring requirements can be located on our website (https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations) or contact Peyton Cagle at 337-491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.