LDWF to Bring Get Out and Fish! Community Fishing Program to Houma

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation are excited to announce the addition of two new parks to the Get Out and Fish! community fishing program this fall. LDWF has collaborated with the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and the Louisiana Office of State Parks to bring the Get Out and Fish! program to the Bayou Country Sports Complex in Houma, and Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton.

Ponds at the Bayou Country Sports Park and Bouge Chitto (northern pond near the canoe launch) will be stocked with 1,000 pounds of adult size channel catfish on Tuesday, October 20. Twelve other Get Out and Fish! sites across Louisiana will also be stocked during the week of October 19.

The Get Out and Fish! Program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing. The program intends to recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing and promote outdoor activities for future generations. For more information visit http://ldwf.awsdev.covalentspace.com/page/get-out-and-fish.

Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF) also supports this program. The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF receives no state general funding and depends on license sales as a major funding source. Help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email or text alerts signup here