LDWF Trip Ticket Staff Available During Upcoming Remote License Sales

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Trip Ticket staff will accompany Licensing during remote commercial fishing license sales. Staff will be present at the following times and locations to train new or existing seafood dealers on the process of filling out trip tickets, to answer questions regarding trip tickets, and to take trip ticket orders (trip tickets will not be distributed on site):

New Orleans Office

2045 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 438

New Orleans

Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

8:00 am – 3:30 pm

Lake Charles Office **NEW LOCATION**

1025 Tom Watson Rd.

Lake Charles

Dec. 5 & 6

9:00 am – 3:30 pm

Lafayette Office

200 Dulles Drive

Lafayette

Dec. 7 & 8

9:00 am – 3:30 pm

Bourg Office

468 Texas Gulf Rd.

Bourg

Dec. 12 – Dec. 14

9:00 am – 3:30 pm

The Trip Ticket program requires wholesale/retail seafood dealers and wholesale/retail reptile and amphibian dealers purchasing or accepting transfers of catch from commercial fishermen or reptile/amphibian collectors to submit trip tickets to LDWF. Trip tickets capture information about the catch – what it is, where it was caught, how it was caught, and how much was caught. Fresh product license holders (commercial fishermen licensed to sell their catch directly to consumers) are also required to submit trip tickets.

The trip ticket information is confidential and protected under state and federal law. LDWF uses this information to improve assessments of fish populations and inform management.

You can find more information about the Trip Ticket program, including how-to videos, on the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/trip-tickets.

For trip ticket inquiries, please call (225) 765-2449 or email triptickets@wlf.la.gov.