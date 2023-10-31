LDWF’s Beyond BOW deer hunt set for Dec. 1-3

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ (LDWF) Wildlife Education Section will host a Beyond Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) deer hunt at Floy McElroy Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Dec. 1-3. The application deadline for this hunt is Nov. 12.

The Beyond BOW hunts provide inexperienced hunters with a mentored hunting opportunity to serve as a recruitment tool in an effort to engage new hunters. Therefore, experienced deer hunters and participants that have attended previous Louisiana BBOW deer hunts and had a shot opportunity on this hunt are ineligible to apply.

An inexperienced deer hunter is defined as a person who has harvested no more than two deer and/or other big game animals (elk, antelope, bear, moose, etc.) in their lifetime. In addition to this, you must have taken the Firearms and Firearm Safety course at a previous BOW event or taken a Hunter Certification Course and taken the Bucks and Does course (once called Intro to Deer Hunting) at a previous BOW or Mini BOW.

Beyond BOW workshops focus on teaching more advanced skills to build upon the foundation learned at the traditional BOW workshop.

Floy McElroy WMA is located in Richland Parish two miles north of Rayville. For more information on Floy McElroy, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/floy-ward-mcelroy.

For an application for the hunt visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/beyond-bow. Applications must be emailed to kcrabtree@wlf.la.gov or dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov.

Applications may also be mailed to:

LDWF WWEC

Attn: Karen C. Edwards

P.O. Box 276

Woodworth, Louisiana 71485.

For more information, contact Karen Edwards at kcrabtree@wlf.la.gov.