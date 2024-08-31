Louisiana Black Bear Hunting Lottery is now open through September 25

The Louisiana Black Bear Hunting Lottery will open to state hunters beginning Aug. 29 and run through Sept. 25, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

The bear hunt, administered by LDWF, will be confined to Bear Management Area 4, which includes Tensas, Madison, East Carroll and West Carroll parishes and portions of Richland, Franklin and Catahoula parishes. The season will begin Dec. 7, 2024 and run through Dec. 22, 2024.

Lottery applications are available only on the LDWF website. Those interested in applying should update or create their customer details similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. Possession of a valid black bear hunting license is required prior to applying for the WMA and the general Black Bear Lotteries. A $50 non-refundable application fee will be charged to each applicant. All applicants will be notified of their results via email or here.

A total of 10 permits will be issued for the 2024 lottery. Bear harvest permits will consist of three types: Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Private Landowner, and General. For instructions to apply go to Black Bear Hunting Lottery | Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Successful applicants will be required to attend an LDWF bear hunter training course on either Nov. 2 or Nov. 14 prior to hunting, with the department encouraging attendance on the Nov. 2 date if possible. Individuals not attending one of these courses may be disqualified and forfeit their bear hunting permit.

To purchase a Louisiana hunting license, please click here.

All visitors to LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit or a Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Click here for more information.

For more information on the lottery application process, contact David Hayden at 318-487-5353 or dhayden@wlf.la.gov. For more information on the Louisiana black bear and this year’s hunt, contact John Hanks at 318-343-4044 or jhanks@wlf.la.gov.