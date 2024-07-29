Louisiana Private Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates Through July 14

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the latest private recreational Red Snapper landing estimates through July 14, 2024. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 656,241 pounds, or 70.2% percent, of Louisiana’s 2024 annual private recreational allocation of 934,587 pounds have been harvested during the 2024 Red Snapper season.

For more information on the 2024 Red Snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.

Resident and Non-Resident Recreational Anglers:

• Must possess valid Louisiana basic and Saltwater Recreational Fishing Licenses and a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit(no cost) to fish for or possess Red Snapper and other offshore and reef fish species.

• Anglers get a ROLP via the ROLP website: https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/loginchoice?ReturnUrl=%2Frolp

• Once anglers have registered, they can save an electronic copy on their mobile device or print a copy of the ROLP indicating their valid ROLP and carry it on their person along with applicable licenses while fishing offshore.

State For-Hire Charter Vessels:

• State for-hire charter captains (those who do not have a federal Gulf of Mexico charter/headboat permit for reef fish) are not allowed to fish in federal waters.

• Must also possess a ROLP (no cost) to fish for or possess Red Snapper, as well as other offshore and reef fish species.

• May only fish for Red Snapper in state waters (within the 9 nautical miles state water boundary), when the Louisiana recreational Red Snapper season is open.

Federal For-Hire Charter Vessels:

• Vessels with federal reef fish for-hire permits will remain under federal regulations and may only fish in federal waters during the federal season, which opened June 1.

• If a federal for-hire charter captain also holds a Louisiana charter license, he/she may also fish state waters, but only when the federal for-hire charter season overlaps with the Louisiana season. When the federal for-hire season closes, the federal for-hire captain may not fish state waters.

LDWF encourages anglers to reduce barotrauma while fishing for Red Snapper and other reef fish by using descending devices to return fish to a survivable depth before being released. Please see the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/barotrauma for more information. Federal regulations require that anglers have a descending device or venting tool rigged and ready for use while fishing for reef fish in federal waters.