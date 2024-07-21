For more information on the 2024 Red Snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.
Resident and Non-Resident Recreational Anglers:
- Must possess valid Louisiana basic and Saltwater Recreational Fishing Licenses and a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit(no cost) to fish for or possess Red Snapper and other offshore and reef fish species.
- Anglers get a ROLP via the ROLP website: https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/loginchoice?ReturnUrl=%2Frolp
- Once anglers have registered, they can save an electronic copy on their mobile device or print a copy of the ROLP indicating their valid ROLP and carry it on their person along with applicable licenses while fishing offshore.
State For-Hire Charter Vessels:
- State for-hire charter captains (those who do not have a federal Gulf of Mexico charter/headboat permit for reef fish) are not allowed to fish in federal waters.
- Must also possess a ROLP (no cost) to fish for or possess Red Snapper, as well as other offshore and reef fish species.
- May only fish for Red Snapper in state waters (within the 9 nautical miles state water boundary), when the Louisiana recreational Red Snapper season is open.
Federal For-Hire Charter Vessels:
- Vessels with federal reef fish for-hire permits will remain under federal regulations and may only fish in federal waters during the federal season, which opened June 1.
- If a federal for-hire charter captain also holds a Louisiana charter license, he/she may also fish state waters, but only when the federal for-hire charter season overlaps with the Louisiana season. When the federal for-hire season closes, the federal for-hire captain may not fish state waters.
LDWF encourages anglers to reduce barotrauma while fishing for Red Snapper and other reef fish by using descending devices to return fish to a survivable depth before being released. Please see the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/barotrauma for more information. Federal regulations require that anglers have a descending device or venting tool rigged and ready for use while fishing for reef fish in federal waters.