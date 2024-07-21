The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the latest private recreational Red Snapper landing estimates through July 8, 2024. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 607,581 pounds, or 65.0% percent, of Louisiana’s 2024 annual private recreational allocation of 934,587 pounds have been harvested during the 2024 Red Snapper season. This represents landings through July 8, which was during a 7-day fishing week season structure.

For more information on the 2024 Red Snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.

Resident and Non-Resident Recreational Anglers:


  • Must possess valid Louisiana basic and Saltwater Recreational Fishing Licenses and a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit(no cost) to fish for or possess Red Snapper and other offshore and reef fish species.
  • Anglers get a ROLP via the ROLP websitehttps://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/loginchoice?ReturnUrl=%2Frolp
  • Once anglers have registered, they can save an electronic copy on their mobile device or print a copy of the ROLP indicating their valid ROLP and carry it on their person along with applicable licenses while fishing offshore.

State For-Hire Charter Vessels: 

  • State for-hire charter captains (those who do not have a federal Gulf of Mexico charter/headboat permit for reef fish) are not allowed to fish in federal waters.
  • Must also possess a ROLP (no cost) to fish for or possess Red Snapper, as well as other offshore and reef fish species.
  • May only fish for Red Snapper in state waters (within the 9 nautical miles state water boundary), when the Louisiana recreational Red Snapper season is open.

Federal For-Hire Charter Vessels: 

  • Vessels with federal reef fish for-hire permits will remain under federal regulations and may only fish in federal waters during the federal season, which opened June 1.
  • If a federal for-hire charter captain also holds a Louisiana charter license, he/she may also fish state waters, but only when the federal for-hire charter season overlaps with the Louisiana season. When the federal for-hire season closes, the federal for-hire captain may not fish state waters.

LDWF encourages anglers to reduce barotrauma while fishing for Red Snapper and other reef fish by using descending devices to return fish to a survivable depth before being released. Please see the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/barotrauma for more information. Federal regulations require that anglers have a descending device or venting tool rigged and ready for use while fishing for reef fish in federal waters.

 

 