Louisiana Private Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates Through June 18, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the latest private recreational red snapper landing estimates through June 18, 2023. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 141,994 pounds, or 15.2 percent, of Louisiana’s 2023 annual private recreational allocation of 934,587 pounds have been harvested during the 2023 red snapper season.

Average weight estimates and the proportions of state and federal charter harvest have been updated and are reflected in the landings estimates table.

The private recreational red snapper season began May 26 in state and federal waters. This season will run seven days per week with a daily bag limit of three fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s allocation.

For more information on the 2023 red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.

LDWF reminds charter captains and crew that they are not allowed to keep a limit of red snapper on either a state or federal charter trip.

Charter captains, including those fishing from vessels with a valid federal charter/headboat permit, are required to have a valid Charter ROLP to possess tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, triggerfish and dolphinfish in Louisiana waters. A Charter ROLP covers all paying anglers on a charter trip. A Charter ROLP is also valid for the captain on any private, recreational offshore trips he may take. Charter captains should not get a separate ROLP for private trips; they only need a Charter ROLP

A Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is required to possess tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, gray triggerfish and dolphinfish in Louisiana waters. This permit is free of charge.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF depends on license sales as a major funding source. Please help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email or text alerts signup here.