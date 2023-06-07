Louisiana’s Annual Free Fishing Weekend to be Held June 10-11

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) invites you to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” explained LDWF Secretary Rob Shadoin. “If you are an angler, please bring family and friends and introduce them to Louisiana’s great fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

For an added bonus, LDWF has stocked adult-sized catfish at 17 ponds across the state as part of the Get Out and Fish! Program. No boat? No problem! Go to our website or Facebook page to find locations of ponds, date of stocking, and tips on how to catch and cook your catfish.

In addition, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphinfish, and gray triggerfish. When registering for an ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option for the license type. Anglers can skip the “LDWF Fishing License Number” field. A Free Fishing Weekend ROLP will be valid Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11 only.

To register for an ROLP, please go to https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/login.

LDWF reminds the public that anytime outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing for the remainder of the year is required to purchase a state fishing license at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/.

By purchasing a fishing license, you also help provide funding for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education, and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.