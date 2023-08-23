LPSO to offer free Hunter Education Field Day

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a free Hunter Education Field Day on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The Field Day will occur from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the LPSO Shooting Range at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The Field Day is recommended for those ages 14 or older, and participants must have completed the home study course.

As an alternative to the traditional two-day classroom course, the Home Study Course is available online through the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website. Those who complete the home study course MUST take their completion voucher to a “Field Day” to complete their hunter education. Entry to the Field Day will be denied unless the completed forms are presented. There will be a written test required to complete the Field Day. Class size is limited. Advance registration is required. CLICK HERE to register for the Field Day.

Firearms and ammunition should NOT be brought to this course, but snacks are permitted. For more information, or for assistance with online registration, call the LPSO Training Academy at (985) 449-4481 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.