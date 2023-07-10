LWF Commission Adopted a Notice of Intent to Require a Free Bowfishing Permit for Private and Charter Anglers

The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a Notice of Intent to promulgate rules and regulations regarding the issuance of a recreational saltwater bowfishing permit for both the private and charter sectors of the recreational fishery. The permit will be free of charge from LDWF or an LDWF authorized method, by persons who hold any valid saltwater fishing license and will be valid one year from the date issued.

Only individuals 18 years of age or older taking, or attempting to take saltwater recreational fish with bowfishing gear, or engaging in bowfishing activity below the saltwater line will be required to hold this mandatory permit.

In order to effectively manage important saltwater recreational species, LDWF needs to define the universe of anglers harvesting saltwater species or species available in the saltwater areas of the state utilizing bowfishing gear.

Interested persons may submit comments relative to the proposed Rule to Jason Adriance, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000, or via e-mail to jadriance@wlf.la.gov prior to noon on Thursday, October 5, 2023.