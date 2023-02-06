The amendment for deer tags reads as follows: Deer tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. Hunters who allow their deer tags to be used by another person, or who use tags issued to another person, are in violation of this Rule and are subject to fines and other administrative penalties, including but not limited to, the automatic forfeiture of any remaining deer tags for the season for which they are issued.

The amendment for turkey tags reads the same only with turkey replacing deer.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting seasons, 2023-24 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2024 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2023-24 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting.

To see the 2023-2025 hunting regulation NOI go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

Public comment on these amendments will be accepted through 4 p.m. March 2 and may be submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000, by phone at 225-765-2349 or by email at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.