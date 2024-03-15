LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2024-25 Hunting Regulations Notice of Intent

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved several amendments to the 2024-25 hunting regulations notice of intent during its March meeting Thursday (March 7) in Baton Rouge.

Included in the amendments were alterations to deer hunting season dates in Deer Area 2, language pertaining to legal firearms on Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), the use of dogs to track mortally wounded deer on private lands, a prohibition of harvesting juvenile turkeys, and a deer season high water benchmark closure in portions of East Carroll and Madison parishes near the Mississippi River.

To view the full notice of intent, amendments to the NOI, and all proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes for the upcoming hunting seasons, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

LDWF will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendments April 22, 2024 at 10 a.m. in the Joe L. Herring Louisiana Room at LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge, 2000 Quail Drive.

Public comment for the amendments will be accepted through April 30, 2024. It will also be accepted at LWFC’s April 9 meeting. Comments may be submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Office of Wildlife, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000 or 225-765-2349 or by e-mail at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

The commission will take final action on the NOI and the conditionally adopted amendments at its May meeting. Any of the previously proposed amendments adopted at this meeting are sent to Legislative Oversight. If Oversight makes no changes the LDWF Secretary will finalize the Rule.