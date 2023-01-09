LWFC Approves Notice of Intent for Hunting Regs, Hunting Seasons and WMA Rules for 2023-24

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting seasons, 2023-24 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2024 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2023-24 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Thursday (Jan. 5) in Baton Rouge.
The notices of intent include proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for the upcoming hunting seasons and provide for a public comment period.
Some of the proposed changes include:
To view the full notice of intent, all regulation changes andproposed hunting dates for the upcoming hunting seasons, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.
Public comment will be accepted through 4 p.m. on March 2, 2023. It will also be accepted at LWFC monthly meetings from now through March 2. Comments may be submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000 or 225-765-2349 or by e-mail at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
LDWF will also hold a public meeting to be announced at a later date.
For more information, contact Tommy Tuma at 225-765-2349 or ttuma@wlf.la.gov.