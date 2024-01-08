LWFC Approves Notice of Intent for Hunting Regs, Hunting Seasons and WMA Rules for 2024-25

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 hunting seasons, 2024-25 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2025 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2024-25 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Thursday (Jan. 4) in Baton Rouge.

The notices of intent include proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for the upcoming hunting seasons and provide for a public comment period.

Some of the proposed changes include:

Prohibition of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) for the recovery of deer and bear that are not mortally wounded.

Closure of turkey season for Bayou Macon and Boeuf WMAs.

Prohibition of motorized vessels on Little River (Catahoula) Basin on Dewey W. Wills WMA from 2 p.m.-4 a.m. and all nighttime activities during waterfowl season.

Prohibition of motorized vessels 10 days prior to opening day of duck and teal seasons and prohibition of motorized vessels during waterfowl season splits for Wham Brake on Russell Sage WMA.

Removal of daily waterfowl draw lottery on Sherburne WMA, making it online only.

To view the full notice of intent, all regulation changes and proposed hunting season dates for the upcoming hunting seasons, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

Public comment will be accepted through 4 p.m. on March 7, 2024. It will also be accepted at LWFC monthly meetings from now through March 7. Comments may be submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000 or 225-765-2349 or by e-mail at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

LDWF will also hold a public meeting to be announced at a later date.

For more information, contact Tommy Tuma at 225-765-2349 or ttuma@wlf.la.gov.