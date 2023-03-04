National Deer Association Selects LDWF As Its 2022 Agency Of The Year

The National Deer Association (NDA) has selected the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) as its 2022 Agency of the Year, it announced earlier this year. The award recognizes the outstanding work done by LDWF’s Deer Program as well as the overall effort of the department in deer management.

“Louisiana has a great deer management program and we are honored to give them one of our highest conservation awards,’’ said Nick Pinizzotto, NDA’s President and CEO.

The award, according to NDA, is presented to an agency that has practiced innovative and progressive deer management techniques; affected positive change in deer management regulations, hunter education, hunter recruitment, and/or involvement in youth hunting; and has engaged its hunters and other key stakeholders in the deer management process.

“We’re proud of this honor which highlights the great work by our Deer Program staff and other LDWF team members,’’ LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said. “Their tireless effort has helped us maintain outstanding harvest statistics and ensure quality experiences for state deer hunters.’’

“Like most, if not all deer programs, we are reliant on a wide range of players to accomplish our goals,” said Johnathan Bordelon, Deer Program Manager for LDWF. “This recognition is a testament to their cooperation and willingness to assist and share their expertise.”

According to NDA, Louisiana consistently ranks high in numerous deer harvest categories. The state maintains one of the strongest buck age structures in the country and has some of the best antlerless harvest statistics such as antlerless harvest per square mile and antlerless harvest per 100 deer hunters.

NDA also recognized the work by LDWF when chronic wasting disease was discovered in the state. Mitigation measures included the prohibition of bait and deer carcass export restrictions. These measures were supported and approved by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission as well as the Louisiana state legislature. The strong support by policy makers aided LDWF’s rapid response to slow the spread of CWD.

For more information on LDWF’s Deer Program, contact Johnathan Bordelon at jbordelon@wlf.la.gov.

For more information on NDA, go to https://deerassociation.com/.

Pictured above: LDWF State Veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour (left), LDWF Assistant Secretary for Wildlife Randy Myers (center) and LDWF Deer Program Manager Johnathan Bordelon (right) with the NDA 2022 Agency Of The Year Award.