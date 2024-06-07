New Red Drum Regulations go into Effect June 20, 2024

New Red Drum size and daily creel limits go into effect and will be enforced beginning June 20, 2024.

The new regulations are as follows:

Daily Creel: 4- fish daily limit per angler

Size Limit: 18-inch minimum and 27-inch maximum total length

Bull Reds: keeping Red Drum over 27 inches is prohibited

The retention of Red Drum by captain and crew on charter or head boats while on a for-hire trip will be prohibited.

Charter captains and crew will still be allowed to engage in fishing on charter trips to demonstrate how to catch red drum, but will not be allowed to retain red drum towards any limit on the vessel.

For more information on the status of the Red Drum stock in Louisiana, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hot-topic-red-drum.