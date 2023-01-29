Rainbow Trout have been restocked at the Bayou Country Sports Park!

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has stocked 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond was stocked on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.

Now is the only time of year our Get Out & Fish! sites will be stocked with Rainbow Trout, so do not miss this unique opportunity to land one at a community fishing pond near you. While Rainbow Trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America, their popularity as a sport fish has increased stocking efforts throughout the United States. LDWF stocks this cold-water species when water temperatures cool off during winter months. Anglers are encouraged to keep their catch, so the Rainbow Trout are harvested before temperatures rise.

Anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs, education, and fisheries management.

For additional stocking information, including specific locations, the stocking schedule, and tips and tricks to catch Rainbow Trout, follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@ldwfgetoutandfish) or visit our program website at www.wlf.louisiana.gov/GOF.