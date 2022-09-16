Recreational Red Snapper Season to Close Monday, September 19

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet signed a declaration of emergency to close the recreational red snapper season in state and federal waters off Louisiana at 12:01 a.m. Monday, September 19.

LA Creel indicates that 730,211 pounds or 91 percent of Louisiana’s 2022 annual private recreational allocation of 809,315 pounds have been harvested through September 4. With two weeks of landings still to be accounted for, the projected quota of 809,315 pounds may be met by September 19 and a closure is necessary.

LDWF will continue to evaluate red snapper landings data and consider options if any quota remains.

Once the season closes, red snapper anglers will have had 54 days of fishing opportunity.

For more information on the red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.

