Reminder: Flounder Season Set to Close October 15 for Commercial and Recreational Sectors

Nicholls to Host Annual Family Day
October 9, 2023

The annual closed season for the recreational and commercial harvest of Southern Flounder, from October 15 through November 30 of each year, is approaching. This statewide closure for Southern Flounder is for all sectors and all gear types, including any flounder caught as bycatch in any other fishery.  Exemptions that previously existed for southern flounder caught as bycatch on a shrimping trip are no longer applicable.  The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) was granted the authority by the Legislature to modify the shrimping bycatch exemption if the flounder stock is overfished and/or undergoing overfishing.

LDWF Press Release
LDWF Press Release

Related posts

Intense summer heat and drought led to browning along the edges of this elephant ear leaf. Excessive salt levels in the soil or in irrigation water can further stress plants. Photo by Olivia McClure/LSU AgCenter

October 8, 2023

Growing concerns: The salty struggle in the garden

Read more