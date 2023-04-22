Reminder: Recreational and Commercial Cobia Bag Limit Reductions Go into Effect in Louisiana State Waters

April 21, 2023

Yesterday, April 20, 2023, recreational and commercial Cobia bag limits decrease from the current 2 fish daily bag limit to 1 fish daily per person. Additionally, a two fish per vessel / per day limit is established regardless of the number of trips for both recreational and commercial harvest. The size limit will remain 36 inches.

These reductions are already in effect in federal waters. These limits will now be consistent across state and federal waters.
In 2022 NOAA, through the Gulf Council, changed the regulations for Cobia in federal Gulf waters. The most recent Southeast Data, Assessment, and Review population assessment for Gulf of Mexico migratory group cobia (SEDAR 38 Update), showed the stock was not overfished but was undergoing overfishing. The reduction in annual catch limits is needed to address overfishing.

LDWF Press Release
