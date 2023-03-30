Shrimp Season to Open in Remaining State Outside Waters on April 1

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the portion of the state’s outside waters between Caillou Boca and the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island will reopen to shrimping at 6:00 a.m. on April 1, 2023.

The opening area is defined as follows:

The eastern boundary line originates on the northwest shore of Caillou Boca at 29 degrees 02 minutes 46.00 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 50 minutes 27.00 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 28 degrees 59 minutes 30.00 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 51 minutes 57.00 seconds west longitude. The western boundary line originates at the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red buoy line at 29 degrees 22 minutes 14.93 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 22 minutes 58.92 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 18 minutes 33.89 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 26 minutes 16.05 seconds west longitude.

See above or click here for a map of the area opening.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the department has indicated that small white shrimp, which have over-wintered in these waters from January through the present time, have reached marketable sizes and the closure is no longer necessary. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2213 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.