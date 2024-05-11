Spring Shrimp Season to Open May 16 in Louisiana Inshore Waters

On May 2, 2024, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening date within state inshore waters based on information provided by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists and public comments.

The Commission action sets the opening date of the spring inshore shrimp season as follows:

All Louisiana inshore waters from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

LDWF biologists have monitored hydrological parameters and conducted weekly trawl samples throughout the state’s estuarine and nearshore waters since early spring to develop recommendations for the opening of the spring shrimp season. LDWF sampling data were used to calculate a ‘crossover’ date, which is when a minimum of 50 percent of the inshore brown shrimp population reach 100-count per pound or larger.

The Commission has granted authority to the Secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to delay or advance these opening dates if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, and; to close any portion of Louisiana inside waters to protect small juvenile white shrimp if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, or if enforcement problems develop. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

Click here for a map detailing this opening.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2213 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.