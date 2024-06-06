Students Sharpen Hunting Skills at Youth Hunter Education Challenge in Terrebonne and Rapides Parishes

More than 100 young hunters, ages 10-18 from across the state, came together at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range and the Woodworth Education Center Saturday to sharpen their skills and compete for awards in regional Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) events hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The young hunters competed in a variety of events, including 3-D archery, .22 rifle shooting, muzzleloader, shotgun shooting, wildlife identification, safety trail, map/compass orienteering and a general knowledge test.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to watch our next generation of hunters compete and enhance their skills in a variety of critical outdoor activities,” said LDWF Secretary Madison D. Sheahan. “From what I saw and heard while visiting with them, it is clear these young hunters understand the importance of safety while enjoying the outdoors, respecting nature and following good conservation practices. I firmly believe this training will help them be good stewards of our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

YHEC, sponsored by the National Rifle Association (NRA) and affiliated with the LDWF Hunter Education Program, provides a fun environment for youth 18 and under to improve their hunting, marksmanship and safety skills. Through its simulated hunting situations, live-fire exercises, educational and responsibility events, YHEC builds upon the skills learned in basic Hunter Education courses and encourages safer, lifelong hunting habits.

Award winners from this weekend’s North/Central and South regional competitions include:

South Regional in Terrebonne Parish

Overall Top Combined Scores for all events and YHEC test (receive paid trip to Nationals):

Juniors 1 st – Ehren Gros 2 nd – Sydnee Myhand 3 rd – Matthew Chaisson 4 th – Giuseppe Gorman 5 th – Logan Benoit

Seniors 1 st – Carter Neil 2 nd – Coben Trosclair 3 rd – Logan Andrus 4 th –Nathan Rider 5 th – Hunter Poche



Academic Excellence Award:

Junior Gold – Ehren Gros Silver – Sydnee Myhand Bronze – Owen Lyons

Senior Gold – Carter Neil Silver – Coben Trosclair Bronze – Nathan Rider



Individual Events Top 3

Archery:

Junior Gold – Matthew Chaisson Silver – Giuseppe Gorman Bronze – Aiden Nugent

Senior Gold – Coben Trosclair Silver – Jack Reese Bronze – Carter Neil



.22 Rifle:

Junior Gold – Logan Benoit Silver – Brie Tyler Bronze – Andrew Toups

Senior Gold – Hunter Poche Silver – Carter Neil Bronze – Nathan Rider



Safety Trail:

Junior Gold – Ehren Gros Silver – Audrey Pellegrin Bronze – Matthew Chaisson

Senior Gold – Joel Orgeron Silver – Carter Neil Bronze – Coben Trosclair



Shotgun:

Junior Gold – Ehren Gros Silver – Byron Peters Bronze – Collin Henry

Senior Gold – Carter Neil Silver – Logan Andrus Bronze – Kevin Kraemer



Orienteering:

Junior Gold – Sydnee Myhand Silver – Ehren Gros Bronze – Cole Hebert

Senior Gold – Nathan Rider Silver – Logan Andrus Bronze – Joel Orgeron



Muzzleloader:

Junior Gold – Ehren Gros Silver – Matthew Chaisson Bronze – Logan Benoit

Senior Gold – Coben Trosclair Silver – Carter Neil Bronze – Nathan Rider



Wildlife ID:

Junior Gold – Ehren Gros Silver – Matthew Chaisson Bronze – Bryce Verret

Senior Gold – Coben Trosclair Silver – Carter Neil Bronze – Logan Andrus



YHEC Test:

Junior Gold – Logan Benoit Silver – Ehren Gros Bronze – Matthew Chaisson

Senior Gold – Carter Neil Silver – Coben Trosclair Bronze – Nathan Rider



North/Central Regional in Woodworth

Overall Top Combined Scores for all events and YHEC test (receive paid trip to Nationals):

Juniors 1 st – Allen Walker 2 nd – John Dailey 3 rd – Jameson Gray 4 th – Blaise Dillard 5 th – Tyler Layssard

Seniors 1 st – Kent Rains 2 nd – Weston Airheart 3 rd – Casey Mallach 4 th – Noah Palmer 5 th – Ben Stokes



Academic Excellence Award for Top YHEC Test score:

Junior Winner – John Dailey

Senior Winner – Kent Rains

Top Muzzleloader (John Sturgis Bayou Muzzleloader Memorial Award):

Junior Winner – Blaise Dillard

Senior Winner – Kent Rains

“Smokin” Award in Honor of Kin Fulton (For participants excelling in sportsmanship and exhibiting courteous and kind behavior uplifting and encouraging team members):

Junior Male Winner – Allen Walker

Junior Female Winner – Julia Dailey

Senior Male Winner – Westin Airheart

Senior Female Winner – Karsyn Brandon

La. Sportsman Award in Honor of Bud Carpenter:

Junior Winner – Chloe Mains

Senior Winner – Tallon Soileau

La. Outdoorsman Award in Honor of Mike Burns:

Junior Winner – Lillian Church

Senior Winner – Dillon McCool

Individual Events Top 3

Archery:

Junior Gold – Allen Walker Silver – Tyler Layssard Bronze – Baron Paul

Senior Gold – Westin Airheart Silver – Casey Mallach Bronze – Noah Palmer



.22 Rifle:

Junior Gold – Allen Walker Silver – Tyler Layssard Bronze – John Daily

Senior Gold – Kent Rains Silver – Casey Mallach Bronze – Westin Airheart



Safety Trail:

Junior Gold – Andrew Welch Silver – John Daily Bronze – Lillian Church

Senior Gold – Kent Rains Silver – Karsyn Brandon Bronze – Westin Airheart



Shotgun:

Junior Gold – Allen Walker Silver – Baron Paul Bronze – Jameson Gray

Senior Gold – Noah Palmer Silver – Casey Mallach Bronze – Tallon Soileau



Orienteering:

Junior Gold – William Mains Silver – John Daily Bronze – Liam Thiels

Senior Gold – Kent Rains Silver – Ben Stokes Bronze – Westin Airheart



Muzzleloader:

Junior Gold – Blaise Dillard Silver – Tyler Layssard Bronze – Maggie Stokes

Senior Gold – Kent Rains Silver – Karsyn Brandon Bronze – Noah Palmer



Wildlife ID:

Junior Gold – Liam Thiels Silver – John Daily Bronze – Jameson Gray

Senior Gold – Kent Rains Silver – Casey Mallach Bronze – Westin Airheart



YHEC Test: