Students Sharpen Hunting Skills at Youth Hunter Education Challenge in Terrebonne and Rapides Parishes

More than 100 young hunters, ages 10-18 from across the state, came together at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range and the Woodworth Education Center Saturday to sharpen their skills and compete for awards in regional Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) events hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
The young hunters competed in a variety of events, including 3-D archery, .22 rifle shooting, muzzleloader, shotgun shooting, wildlife identification, safety trail, map/compass orienteering and a general knowledge test.
“I enjoyed the opportunity to watch our next generation of hunters compete and enhance their skills in a variety of critical outdoor activities,” said LDWF Secretary Madison D. Sheahan. “From what I saw and heard while visiting with them, it is clear these young hunters understand the importance of safety while enjoying the outdoors, respecting nature and following good conservation practices. I firmly believe this training will help them be good stewards of our Sportsman’s Paradise.”
Photos provided by LDWF.
YHEC, sponsored by the National Rifle Association (NRA) and affiliated with the LDWF Hunter Education Program, provides a fun environment for youth 18 and under to improve their hunting, marksmanship and safety skills. Through its simulated hunting situations, live-fire exercises, educational and responsibility events, YHEC builds upon the skills learned in basic Hunter Education courses and encourages safer, lifelong hunting habits.
Award winners from this weekend’s North/Central and South regional competitions include:
South Regional in Terrebonne Parish
Overall Top Combined Scores for all events and YHEC test (receive paid trip to Nationals):
- Juniors
- 1st – Ehren Gros
- 2nd – Sydnee Myhand
- 3rd – Matthew Chaisson
- 4th – Giuseppe Gorman
- 5th – Logan Benoit
- Seniors
- 1st – Carter Neil
- 2nd – Coben Trosclair
- 3rd – Logan Andrus
- 4th –Nathan Rider
- 5th – Hunter Poche
Academic Excellence Award:
- Junior
- Gold – Ehren Gros
- Silver – Sydnee Myhand
- Bronze – Owen Lyons
- Senior
- Gold – Carter Neil
- Silver – Coben Trosclair
- Bronze – Nathan Rider
Individual Events Top 3
Archery:
- Junior
- Gold – Matthew Chaisson
- Silver – Giuseppe Gorman
- Bronze – Aiden Nugent
- Senior
- Gold – Coben Trosclair
- Silver – Jack Reese
- Bronze – Carter Neil
.22 Rifle:
- Junior
- Gold – Logan Benoit
- Silver – Brie Tyler
- Bronze – Andrew Toups
- Senior
- Gold – Hunter Poche
- Silver – Carter Neil
- Bronze – Nathan Rider
Safety Trail:
- Junior
- Gold – Ehren Gros
- Silver – Audrey Pellegrin
- Bronze – Matthew Chaisson
- Senior
- Gold – Joel Orgeron
- Silver – Carter Neil
- Bronze – Coben Trosclair
Shotgun:
- Junior
- Gold – Ehren Gros
- Silver – Byron Peters
- Bronze – Collin Henry
- Senior
- Gold – Carter Neil
- Silver – Logan Andrus
- Bronze – Kevin Kraemer
Orienteering:
- Junior
- Gold – Sydnee Myhand
- Silver – Ehren Gros
- Bronze – Cole Hebert
- Senior
- Gold – Nathan Rider
- Silver – Logan Andrus
- Bronze – Joel Orgeron
Muzzleloader:
- Junior
- Gold – Ehren Gros
- Silver – Matthew Chaisson
- Bronze – Logan Benoit
- Senior
- Gold – Coben Trosclair
- Silver – Carter Neil
- Bronze – Nathan Rider
Wildlife ID:
- Junior
- Gold – Ehren Gros
- Silver – Matthew Chaisson
- Bronze – Bryce Verret
- Senior
- Gold – Coben Trosclair
- Silver – Carter Neil
- Bronze – Logan Andrus
YHEC Test:
- Junior
- Gold – Logan Benoit
- Silver – Ehren Gros
- Bronze – Matthew Chaisson
- Senior
- Gold – Carter Neil
- Silver – Coben Trosclair
- Bronze – Nathan Rider
North/Central Regional in Woodworth
Overall Top Combined Scores for all events and YHEC test (receive paid trip to Nationals):
- Juniors
- 1st – Allen Walker
- 2nd – John Dailey
- 3rd – Jameson Gray
- 4th – Blaise Dillard
- 5th – Tyler Layssard
- Seniors
- 1st – Kent Rains
- 2nd – Weston Airheart
- 3rd – Casey Mallach
- 4th – Noah Palmer
- 5th – Ben Stokes
Academic Excellence Award for Top YHEC Test score:
- Junior Winner – John Dailey
- Senior Winner – Kent Rains
Top Muzzleloader (John Sturgis Bayou Muzzleloader Memorial Award):
- Junior Winner – Blaise Dillard
- Senior Winner – Kent Rains
“Smokin” Award in Honor of Kin Fulton (For participants excelling in sportsmanship and exhibiting courteous and kind behavior uplifting and encouraging team members):
- Junior Male Winner – Allen Walker
- Junior Female Winner – Julia Dailey
- Senior Male Winner – Westin Airheart
- Senior Female Winner – Karsyn Brandon
La. Sportsman Award in Honor of Bud Carpenter:
- Junior Winner – Chloe Mains
- Senior Winner – Tallon Soileau
La. Outdoorsman Award in Honor of Mike Burns:
- Junior Winner – Lillian Church
- Senior Winner – Dillon McCool
Individual Events Top 3
Archery:
- Junior
- Gold – Allen Walker
- Silver – Tyler Layssard
- Bronze – Baron Paul
- Senior
- Gold – Westin Airheart
- Silver – Casey Mallach
- Bronze – Noah Palmer
.22 Rifle:
- Junior
- Gold – Allen Walker
- Silver – Tyler Layssard
- Bronze – John Daily
- Senior
- Gold – Kent Rains
- Silver – Casey Mallach
- Bronze – Westin Airheart
Safety Trail:
- Junior
- Gold – Andrew Welch
- Silver – John Daily
- Bronze – Lillian Church
- Senior
- Gold – Kent Rains
- Silver – Karsyn Brandon
- Bronze – Westin Airheart
Shotgun:
- Junior
- Gold – Allen Walker
- Silver – Baron Paul
- Bronze – Jameson Gray
- Senior
- Gold – Noah Palmer
- Silver – Casey Mallach
- Bronze – Tallon Soileau
Orienteering:
- Junior
- Gold – William Mains
- Silver – John Daily
- Bronze – Liam Thiels
- Senior
- Gold – Kent Rains
- Silver – Ben Stokes
- Bronze – Westin Airheart
Muzzleloader:
- Junior
- Gold – Blaise Dillard
- Silver – Tyler Layssard
- Bronze – Maggie Stokes
- Senior
- Gold – Kent Rains
- Silver – Karsyn Brandon
- Bronze – Noah Palmer
Wildlife ID:
- Junior
- Gold – Liam Thiels
- Silver – John Daily
- Bronze – Jameson Gray
- Senior
- Gold – Kent Rains
- Silver – Casey Mallach
- Bronze – Westin Airheart
YHEC Test:
- Junior
- Gold – John Daily
- Silver – Liam Thiels
- Bronze – Lillian Church
- Senior
- Gold – Kent Rains
- Silver – Noah Palmer
- Bronze – Ben Stokes