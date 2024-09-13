Teal season opens in Louisiana on September 14

The 2024 teal hunting season begins Saturday, September 14 statewide and runs through September 29, 2024 the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. Only teal species (blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon teal) may be harvested during the early September season. Teal may also be harvested during the regular duck hunting season, which begins in November.

All waterfowl hunters 16 years and older, even those who are not otherwise required to purchase a license, must have a Federal Duck Stamp. Click here for more information.

Those 18 and older hunting teal are required to have a basic hunting license and be Harvest Information Program (HIP) certified. Youth 17 and under do not need a hunting license or HIP certification to teal hunt. To purchase a hunting license, click here.

Many LDWF Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) throughout the state offer teal hunting opportunities. The most popular include: Pass-a-Loutre WMA, Atchafalaya Delta WMA, Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA, Sherburne WMA, Dewey Wills WMA and Russell Sage WMA. For a complete list of WMAs open to teal hunting and more information on WMA teal hunting, click here.

All visitors to LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Click here for more information.

For more information on teal hunting in Louisiana, click here or contact Jason Olszak at jolszak@wlf.la.gov.