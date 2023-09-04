The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is set to open the registration process for its new online grant portal on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will open registration on its new online grant system for $23.95 million in 2019 flood disaster funds available to the Louisiana commercial and charter fishing industry under the Equipment Modernization Grant Program.

In coordination with South Central Planning and Development Commission (SCPDC), LDWF will host several public meetings to inform applicants of the registration and application process. Registration and setting up a profile on the online portal is the first phase of the application process and will be available Tuesday, September 5. Submitting an application will be the 2nd phase of the program and will be announced at a later date. Informational meetings to provide details on the application process and eligibility requirements will be held at the following locations:

LAKE CHARLES – Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – 1:00 PM at the Willis Noland Conference Center – SEED Center located at 4310 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601 – 2nd Floor

ABBEVILLE- Thursday, September 7, 2023 – 9:00 AM at the LSU AgCenter – Vermillion Office, Meeting Room located at 1105 West Port Street, Abbeville, LA 70510

HARVEY- Monday, September 11, 2023 – 1:00 PM at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain Westbank Library located at 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

CHALMETTE- Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – 9:00 AM at the St. Bernard Parish Government Building – Council Chambers located at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043

HOUMA- Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – 1:00 PM at the Dumas Auditorium located at 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma LA 70360

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently approved $58 million in federal funding to assist the state’s fishing industry with recovery efforts related to losses caused by catastrophic flooding in 2019 during the openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

LDWF’s Equipment Modernization Grant Program is open to commercial fishermen, vessel owners, seafood docks, processors and charter captains in the saltwater fishing industry. Eligible applicants may receive up to $30,000 for reimbursement and purchase of updated and modern equipment to remediate impacts resulting from the influx of freshwater flooding.

Equipment reimbursed or purchased under the program must meet the program requirements and must have been purchased on or after September 1, 2019, to be eligible for the program. Applicants who have not previously purchased equipment must have quotes approved before purchasing equipment and submitting receipts. Labor costs associated with reimbursement of equipment is capped at 15% of the total cost of the equipment and cannot exceed $4,500.

For details on the Equipment Modernization Grant Program and the application process, please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/equipment-grant-2023. Applicants may also contact SCPDC at 1-800-630-3791 for further assistance.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources.