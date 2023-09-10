Welcome Ruby-throated Hummingbirds to our estuary

It may be hard to believe, but the fall season is just around the corner. For nature enthusiasts this is an exciting time as fall migration commences. One of the most enchanting signs of this seasonal shift is the arrival of Ruby-throated Hummingbirds. Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are known for their vibrant red plumage and distinctive iridescent throat feathers that glisten like a ruby gem. They are true marvels of nature, and observing their activities can be a delightful experience.

But what exactly are these tiny wonders up to as they grace us with their presence? These Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are on a mission to fuel up before embarking on a remarkable journey. They’re feasting on the nectar of native plants and catching insects, all in preparation for their upcoming migration to warmer wintering grounds in Mexico and Central America.

To support these migratory marvels and the western species of hummingbirds that choose to winter in Louisiana, many enthusiasts opt to put up hummingbird feeders. These feeders provide a vital source of sustenance for these tiny travelers. The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program reminds us of important considerations when offering this hospitality.

When preparing the hummingbird feeder solution, keep it simple. Mix one part sugar with four parts warm water until the sugar is completely dissolved. There’s no need to add red dye or any other sweeteners, and it’s advisable to avoid store-bought solutions with unnecessary additives.

In the current warm weather conditions, it’s crucial to maintain the hygiene of your hummingbird feeder. To prevent the sugar water from spoiling and potentially making the birds sick, it’s recommended to clean and change out the feeder water every 1-2 days. A solution of one part white vinegar and two parts water in a bath for an hour, then a scrub down and air drying will work well.

Consider welcoming the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds into your backyard this fall and be a part of their incredible journey. As these tiny wonders “hum” along, they remind us of the beauty and wonder of the natural world that surrounds us.