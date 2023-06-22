Women Perfect Fishing Skills during weekend-long Women’s Fishing Workshops

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) kicked off the summer fishing season with two weekend-long Women’s Fishing Workshops. The workshops were held at the North Toledo Bend State Park and the LDWF Grand Isle Fisheries Research Lab. Each workshop consisted of fifteen women that had previously attended Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops. The workshops focused on hands-on education for the participants to perfect their angling skills under the supervision and assistance of experienced LDWF staff and Aquatic Volunteer Instructors.

The women began their weekend reviewing how to rig and bait their rod and reels followed by night fishing along the bank and on the dock. Participants spent Saturday on the water, splitting their time between two boating trips and a kayak-fishing experience. Each weekend focused on skills specific to its host site. The Toledo Bend participants learned tips and techniques for bass, crappie, bream, and catfish, along with how to double their fishing effort by setting jug lines while out on the boat or kayak. The Grand Isle participants focused on saltwater with both inshore & offshore trips trying their hands at catching speckled trout, red drum, and red snapper. The women practiced fish cleaning, trailering, and cast netting when not on the boat.

Before attending the weekend course, each participant attended a Women’s Fishing 101 Workshop. The program consists of a one-day workshop at Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge where angling techniques are taught to women, 18 and older, who may lack either the opportunity or confidence to learn these skills. Every participant leaves the workshop as a more knowledgeable, independent angler. The women are randomly selected to attend one of the weekend courses.

The next Women’s Fishing 101 Workshop will be scheduled for Fall 2023. For more information on this program, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/fishing-workshops. A recreational fishing license is required for participants 18 years and older. To purchase a license online, click HERE.

This workshop is made possible by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Sport Fish Restoration Program, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, and Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana.

