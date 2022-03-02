Paddle Bayou Lafourche and St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou Festival on Sat. March, 12

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 12 as Friends of Bayou Lafourche (FOBL) and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP) are partnering to bring a full day of family-friendly activities, estuary-exploring, and bayou fun!

The day begins with a paddle through the estuary led by BTNEP. It will culminate in Downtown Thibodaux for the St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou Festival! The day

The entry for Paddle Bayou Lafourche includes full access to the St. Patrick;s Day on the Bayou which is an afternoon and evening filled with live music by Russ Cheramie Acoustic and Shorts in December. The festival also will have food from local vendors, cardboard boat races in the bayou, kid activities, and more! There will also be local vendors selling alcoholic beverages that can be consumed outdoors within the festival parameters. Water and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Schedule

St. Patricks Day on the Bayou

– 2:00 p.m. Gates Open to Public

– 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Live Music by Russ Cheramie

– 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kids Activities

– 4:00 p.m. Cardboard & Duct Tape Boat Races Begin

– 4:30 p.m. Food Serving Begins (FREE with $10 entry)

– 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Live Music by Shorts In December

Paddle Bayou Lafourche Launch Times

– Napoleonville: 8:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m.

– Labadieville – 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., or Noon

*see registration form for additional details

It will be $10 to enter the social area which includes live music and free food (12 & under enter for free). If interested in the Cardboard Boat Races or becoming a sponsor, register here.

Event Partners



