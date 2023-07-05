Parish President Dove announces construction to begin soon on new bridge

Parish President Gordon Dove has announced that the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will begin construction soon on a new bridge. The new structure will be on Southdown Mandalay at South Hollywood Road across Bayou Black to Highway 182.

Parish President Dove expressed on his Facebook, “Thanks to my staff, engineers, and legal for land acquisitions and for all their hard work. I also want to thank former councilman Al Marmande who helped get this project started, like many other projects that were started in this area and others throughout his district.”

The bridge will include three lanes, brick sidewalks, decorative lighting, and guardrails on each side. The total project cost is just over $4,300,000 and estimated completion is June of 2024.

For more information, please contact Parish President Dove or the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.