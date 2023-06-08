Parish President Dove hosts groundbreaking for new Bayou Cane Pump Station

This morning at 10:00 a.m, Parish President Gordon E. Dove hosted a groundbreaking for a brand-new Bayou Cane Pump Station, located directly being the Rouses on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The fifteen-million dollar project is expected to be completed by May 2024 and will help prevent flooding in the Houma area.

“This pump station consists of 4,139 acres of Shell donated property, 4 pumps, and 250 electrical motors. We are going electric on all of our pump stations,” explained Parish President Dove. “We also want to thank Rouses for letting us use their side of this canal for this project, as well as our contractor Low Land Construction and engineer GIS (Grand Isle Shipyard) Engineering.” The new pump station will help take flooding pressure off of local bayous and canals in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, in conjunction with other pump stations around the local area.

“When I was elected, every time it rained, we would get hundreds of calls,” said Parish President Dove. “Now, for example with the heavy rain we just got on Monday, we got very few complaints. We have accomplished what we came to do, and we are now draining Houma constantly.”

“I want to say congratulations to everyone who worked on this project,” said Tony Alford, President of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. “It is nice to see all the water that we are not going to have to worry about anymore. I can’t thank Gordy enough for all the work he has done to keep the water out.” Oneil Malbrough with GIS Engineering spoke next at the podium. “This is a team effort that started five years ago,” said Malbrough. “Without Shell donating the land, this couldn’t have happened. It is truly the perfect piece of property for this project. Up in Baton Rouge, they call Gordy the ‘pump station man’ because he is always looking to build more,” chuckled Malbrough. “But we were really so honored to be a part of this process.”

“The Parish and the Levee Board have to work hand-in-hand for these projects,” explained Parish President Dove. “And we really do have fun working together.” Following this statement, Executive Director of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Reggie Dupre. “This has been a great working relationship between the Levee Board and the Parish Government,” said Dupre. “We are going to have a complete 90-mile system that we piecemealed together over the past 20 years. I want to thank you all for working with us, and making my last public service project very successful.”

Following the statements, Parish President Dove was joined by several associates who have worked on the project to officially break ground on the new Bayou Cane Pump Station. For more information, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government by visiting their Facebook or website.