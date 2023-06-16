Parish President Dove presented with surprise award at Coastal Day 2023

At Coastal Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Parish President Gordon Dove was presented with an award from the state legislature to commend his public service to the people of Terrebonne Parish.

“Thanks to each and everyone one of you for this award – I’m really shocked at this!” said Parish President Dove. “I’ve enjoyed working along with all the people up here to make Terrebonne Parish a better place. Thank you and God Bless all of you.”

Read below for a summary of Parish President Dove’s accomplishments and what brought on this surprise award.

“For over 20 years Mr. Dove has dedicated safeguarding and revitalizing the coast of Louisiana which has left an incredible impact on Terrebonne Parish. His service began in 2004 as State Representative where he served as Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee. Mr. Dove played a vital role in the creation of the Office of Coastal Protection and Restoration, which later evolved into the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA). In his role as Parish President, Mr. Dove has actively engaged with Federal, State, and Local entities, forming an invaluable partnership that has facilitated the realization of critical coastal restoration initiatives further solidifying his legacy of achievement for Terrebonne Parish and Coastal Louisiana as a whole.

“Mr. Dove’s contributions extend beyond his work in coastal protection, as he has been a tireless advocate for local industries, supporting initiatives that enhance maritime, improve infrastructure, and boost economic growth in Terrebonne Parish. His recent leadership during the devastating Hurricane Ida showcased his unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of Terrebonne Parish effectively coordinating efforts to secure floodgates, water control structures, implementing necessary measures to mitigate damage, and working diligently in the storms aftermath to facilitate recovery and rebuilding, all of which contributed to protecting the community from the storms destructive impact.”

Congratulations to Parish President Dove for this great recognition at Coastal Day 2023. For more information, or to watch the livestream of Coastal Day, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook.