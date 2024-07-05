Parks to go in Terrebonne for National Picnic Month

Elmer’s Island Surf Fishing Safety TipsJuly 5, 2024
Grab your baskets because July is National Picnic Month! It’s a great time to organize a family picnic and enjoy the outdoors. Keep it simple with sandwiches and finger foods, especially in the heat. Here are five options for a great picnic in Houma:
- Summerfield Park Located in the Summerfield neighborhood at 713 San Antonio Blvd. This park has playground equipment, a lawn area, shaded picnic tables, air-conditioned bathrooms, and a bottle refill station.
- Jim Bowie Park A serene spot with beautiful scenery and the Gold Star Memorial. Located on Bayou Black Drive.
- Houma Beach at Bayou Country Sports Park Enjoy fishing, building sand castles, and a splash park, and then have a picnic at the provided tables at 4374 LA-311.
- Downtown Marina Beautiful scenery, a park, and space for some exercise. Enjoy your picnic on the wharf downtown on E Park Ave.
- Lafayette Woods Park This park offers covered picnic tables, a playground, a gazebo, and a baseball field, located off of Lafayette Woods Blvd.
- Oakshire Park Dogs are also allowed at this gem! With covered picnic areas and swirly slides, this park is great on a summer day! Located at 5459 Vicari St.
What are your favorite spots in the parish?