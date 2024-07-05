Parks to go in Terrebonne for National Picnic Month

Elmer’s Island Surf Fishing Safety Tips
July 5, 2024
Elmer’s Island Surf Fishing Safety Tips
July 5, 2024

Grab your baskets because July is National Picnic Month! It’s a great time to organize a family picnic and enjoy the outdoors. Keep it simple with sandwiches and finger foods, especially in the heat. Here are five options for a great picnic in Houma:

 

  1. Summerfield Park Located in the Summerfield neighborhood at 713 San Antonio Blvd. This park has playground equipment, a lawn area, shaded picnic tables, air-conditioned bathrooms, and a bottle refill station.

 

  1. Jim Bowie Park A serene spot with beautiful scenery and the Gold Star Memorial. Located on Bayou Black Drive.

 

  1. Houma Beach at Bayou Country Sports Park Enjoy fishing, building sand castles, and a splash park, and then have a picnic at the provided tables at 4374 LA-311.

 

  1. Downtown Marina Beautiful scenery, a park, and space for some exercise. Enjoy your picnic on the wharf downtown on E Park Ave.

 

  1. Lafayette Woods Park This park offers covered picnic tables, a playground, a gazebo, and a baseball field, located off of Lafayette Woods Blvd. 
  2. Oakshire Park Dogs are also allowed at this gem! With covered picnic areas and swirly slides, this park is great on a summer day! Located at 5459 Vicari St.

 

What are your favorite spots in the parish?

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 5, 2024

Elmer’s Island Surf Fishing Safety Tips

Read more