Pass a Good Time at the Second Annual White Boot Stroll

Mais, grab your white boots as the Second Annual White Boot Stroll returns to Downton Houma Saturday, May 28!

The weekend kicks off on Friday, May 27, with a free jam session from “The Porch” featuring Michot’s Melody Makers. Porch life is a two-and-a-half-story mobile musical house filled with playable musical architecture. Its communal “front porch” allows local community members to tell stories and it was also designed to be played by musicians. Porch Life will be located on Church Street in downtown Houma. The Jam Session will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Explore Houma, The Bayou Regional Arts Council, and Houma Main Street will bring a White Boot Stroll you won’t forget! It’s an event that the organizations call a celebration of the best of Terrebonne Parish’s arts and culture. The stroll is free to attend and will have live music, delicious food, and family-fun activities for everyone. On Saturday, May 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the White Boot Stroll will have love music from Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, Shane Trahan & Dat Band Tho, MJ Dardar & Taylor Shepard, Kevin Naquin & The Ossun Playboys, and Soul Revival. There will also be storytelling at “The Porch,” arts and crafts, food trucks, and Greenwood Gator Farm will host a Gator Petting Station! Come pass a good time!