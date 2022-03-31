Petite Bijoux Project Hosts Deer Hunt Fundraiser for NICU Patients

Petite Bijoux Project, a local organization established to spread awareness on premature births, is hosting a fundraising event to support patients from the Terrebonne General Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The organization is selling squares for an Axis Deer Hunt for $20 a square, with 200 squares being sold.

The drawing will be held on April 25, 2022. The Hunt is being donated by Wishes in the Wild.

The Axis Deer Hunt includes a morning and evening hunt at the Deer Dynasty Ranch in Springfield, LA. A hotel voucher will be provided for one night.

Squares can be purchased via Venmo or Paypal, by texting (985) 714-2442

Founded in 2016 by Hollie Lapeyrouse, Jessica Bilyeu, and Shay Posey, Petite Bijoux Project’s mission is to fund-raise and offer support to the Terrebonne General NICU, donating parent care packages, gas cards, preemie care packages, and monetary donations. In addition to providing support to Terrebonne General NICU, the organization prides itself in spreading awareness on premature births and what takes place in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Lapeyrouse said she was inspired to establish the Petite Bijoux Project following both her and Bilyeu’s children being born prematurely. “It’s the little things like this that as a parent, when you’re in the NICU, the little donations make such a big difference. Even though most of the NICU parents are really strong, it’s an extremely emotional experience, so the smallest donations and gifts make a really big difference,” said Lapeyrouse.

For more information on Petite Project Bijoux, call (985) 856-4615, or email petitebijoux@yahoo.com