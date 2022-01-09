Photo Gallery: Local Vendors Ring in the New Year at 2022’s First Market at the Marina

Did you miss this year’s first Market at the Marina in Downtown Houma? The event brings local vendors that offer an array of products such as produce, pickled vegetables, dog treats, candles, seafood, and more!

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of every month to offer Houma a fresh option and for local vendors to offer their goods to the public. This month’s vendors included Bayou Paws Cafe, Bee Cool Snowballs, Blended Blessings, Cajun Beekeepers of S. La., Cookies or the Bomb, Diamond S Produce, Esscents, Magnifique Macarons, My Foods, Mytique’s Creations, Olive the Above, Randy Thibodeaux Farms, Savage Saucery, Scrumptious Cookies, Senoritas Tamales, Southern Blends, Succy Cajun, and Tabey’s Natural Nest.

See below for the photo gallery from today’s market, we couldn’t even resist snagging some goodies! Also, don’t forget to check out the next one February 5th at the Downtown Houma Marina!