To give back this holiday season, Ochsner Health has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to help members of the community who are struggling with food insecurity. Ochsner donated $15,000 to go toward the purchase of food. Members of the Ochsner Bayou Region Community Outreach volunteered to distribute at Grand Calliou Middle School in Houma Wednesday, November 16. Over 23,000 pounds of fresh produce and shelf-stable food were distributed to approximately 200 households!