PHOTOS: Terrebonne Came in Strong Supporting the Fight Against Cancer at Relay for Life

Relay for Life of Terrebonne returned to Houma for the 28th Annual event which was the first in-person relay in two years.

The relay was a full day of celebrating and remembering loved ones fighting and who have fought the battle against cancer. The relay included live music, tents, food, and family-friendly activities all while raising funds to continue the fight. “Support the fight. Let’s fight cancer, let’s beat cancer, “said 2022 Relay Event Chair Jason Bergeron, “Relay Bayou Strong is our theme because that’s what we are. We beat Ida…we’re going to beat cancer.”

As night fell, the survivor and caregiver celebration kicked off with survivor laps, followed by a butterfly release. After the live auction, there was a Luminaria Ceremony/Remembrance Ceremony and fireworks. Congratulations to all teams, sponsors, and volunteers who made the 28th annual Relay for Life a success in Terrebonne Parish. #BayouStrong