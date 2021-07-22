Pickle Fest Coming to Houma for Family-Friendly Fun

Houma-based business, Amazin Kajin Pickles, will host the First Annual Pickle Fest Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the business’ location, 1103 Barataria Avenue in Houma.

Pickle Fest will contain family-friendly fun by providing activities, live entertainment, a DJ, local food vendors, $5K Scholarship Giveaways, a pickle eating contest, fair rides, and face paintings, scavenger hunt, back to school giveaway, and the kids will also be able to make their own pickles at a pickle-making booth!

Amazin Kajin Pickles is a family-owned business that serves “the healthiest and tastiest pickles on the market.” They pride themselves on being a family business that started right here in Houma, and yes, it did begin as a fun hobby for Kami Sr. and his two sons. It has since then grown into a thriving local business. Starting in 2020, the various flavored pickles are now available to purchase in several grocery stores and online on their website. The business grew so quickly that Kami’s wife was able to resign from her job to focus on growing their family business. Their goal has been to create a pathway for generations to come. As stated on the company’s website, “through our business, our hope is to positively represent the Black community through our platform and revolutionize the food manufacturing industry by using natural, organic products. We are building a legacy and creating generational wealth for our family and our community.”

One of the business’ main goals is to be a positive representation of the community. They said they aim to inspire and motivate the youth of the community and want to show them that there are other options for a better future. The scholarship giveaways will be given in memory of Emmett Car Jr., who died June 27, 2021, at the hands of gun violence. Carr was a 2021 graduate of Ellender Memorial High School and a relative of co-owner Armeisha Gauche. They have created the “Emmett Car Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund” to keep his memory alive. Scholarships will be given to five 2021 graduates from each Terrebonne Parish high school.

Amazin Kajin Pickles has fresh homemade organic pickles available in six flavors; Original, Garlic, Spicy, Lemon Pepper, Super Mix, and Ranch. The pickles can be purchased on their website, www.amazinkajinpickles.com, at your local grocery store, and at participating convenience store locations. Visit them on Facebook for updates and more information on where you can buy the local pickles.