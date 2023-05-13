Plenty of Fish Caught During the Get Out & Fish! events at Bogue Chitto State Park and Bayou Country Sports Park

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) collaborated with the Louisiana State Parks and Bayou Country Sports Park to host two successful Get Out & Fish! events. The first was held at Bogue Chitto State Park on Saturday, April 29 and the second was this past Saturday at Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma. Both events had a threat of bad weather, but the rain held out for Bogue Chitto and it was a beautiful day full of activities and learning to catch fish. Participants at the Bayou Country Sports Park didn’t get as lucky with the weather, but big fish were landed and memories created.

Prior to the events, LDWF stocked ponds at Bogue Chitto State Park and Bayou Country Sports Park with adult-size channel catfish. The goal is to provide an excellent opportunity for anglers of all ages to catch and take home nice catfish. Congratulations to the winners of both events listed below!

Both events were made possible through the generous donations from our sponsors.

Bogue Chitto State Park sponsors: Gnarly Barley Brewing Co., Massey’s Northshore, Marsh & Bayou, Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe, Core Feed, Hoodoo Ice Cream, Global Wildlife Center, Archery & Fishing Unlimited, and Ramsey’s Bait and Tackle. Lunch was provided by Friends of the Bogue Chitto State Park.

Bayou Country Sports Park sponsors: Blake’s Performance Baits, Songy’s Sporting Goods, Off Da Hook, Raising Cane’s, Reel Outfitters, GATR Coolers, Bourgeois Meat Market, Mr. Po-Boy-West Side, Cajun Critters Seafood, Applebee’s, Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’, Control Valve Specialists, Outback Steakhouse, and J&C Enterprises.

LDWF’s Get Out & Fish! Program is supported by the Federal Aid Sport Fish Restoration Program and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (www.lawff.org) . For more information on the Get Out & Fish! Program, contact GOF@wlf.la.gov or visit www.wlf.la.gov/GOF. You can also follow us or tag us on Facebook and Instagram @LDWFGetOutandFish.

