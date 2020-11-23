Local businesses are the heart of our community. Every single customer matters when you are locally owned. This year, Point of Vue Magazine created this special Holiday Gift Guide to help you make your shopping list a little easier! Our goal is to help drive local dollars back into our businesses and help them thrive this holiday season. Now is the time for us to rally around our business community. Our 2020 Holiday Gift Guide provides you with a sneak peek inside local businesses to see what’s new this year as well as some of our area’s hottest items.