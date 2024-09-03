A Canvas of Connection – Celebrating 60 Years of the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild, nestled in the heart of downtown Houma, is working to highlight the unique spirit our local artists have to offer. With a 6-decade-long passion for supporting the arts through classes, exhibitions, connections, and so much more, the local guild and gallery offers a welcoming space where creativity thrives and community connections flourish.

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild was founded in 1963 with a simple but profound goal: to promote art and art culture in Terrebonne Parish. The Guild soon grew to include surrounding parishes across south Louisiana as the years progressed, encompassing a wider and more diverse variety of artists and art lovers.

For local artists, creating connections is essential to getting your art into the world, and the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild provides that opportunity for many in our area. “The Guild is truly for anyone who loves art and is interested in highlighting those who are practicing in our community – all across the board,” said Karen Kelly, Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild Treasurer. “You do not have to be an artist to join, but after 10 minutes we will probably have you painting!”

Although the Guild began as a small, like-minded group of people with a passion for local art, the organization soon realized they were ready to bring more to the community, and expanded into their official physical building almost 20 years later. The official Downtown Art Gallery, located at 630 Belanger Street in Houma, was established in 1979 to promote active participation in the visual arts through exhibitions, art classes, and local competitions.

“A lot of people may not know that we are not only a group supporting artists, but we have a full gallery where we display local art year round,” explained Janice McBride, Gallery Director of the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. “We change the artwork completely four times a year, encompassing a very beautiful, unique, and special variety of work. The greatest thing about our Gallery is seeing people walk in and be blown away by the sheer caliber of art that is exhibited. We have so many very talented and award-winning artists in our area.”

The Guild represents and exhibits a large variety of different artistic mediums, including acrylic and oil paint, graphite, charcoal, watercolor, photography, sculpture, jewelry, mixed media, collages, and much more – showcasing artists from New Orleans to Gonzales to Morgan City. “We don’t restrict or turn anyone away from joining our organization and showing their art,” explained Janice. “If you have a talent and want to show it off, we will help you do just that.”

Alongside their seasonally rotating exhibitions, the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild highlights a specific Artist of the Month, which is typically a veteran Guild member. These special exhibitions include a personal theme and an artist reception, where community members can come view the body of work, speak with the artist, and enjoy light refreshments. August’s Artist of the Month was Karen Kelly herself, who presented a series of pieces about her travels. Karen has been a member of the Guild and an officer in the organization since 1975. September’s Artist of the Month is Ms. Anita Portier, an imaginative painter and member of the Guild for almost 10 years.

Other exhibition opportunities include the Guild’s beloved annual Spring Show and their annual Student Art Show for grades 1-12. At these respective shows, 200+ artists from across the state compete for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and People’s Choice in a variety of different categories.

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is not only focused on promoting and exhibiting local artists, but also encouraging them to grow in their practice through challenges and competitions. “We like to host gallery competitions to keep things interesting, every two months or so,” chuckled Karen. “We give the artists a theme to work in whichever medium they want, and it’s always so fun to see what they come up with.” This past challenge was “mountains,” and Guild members completed a variety of different works relating to that specific theme. “We have 10 or more pieces in the back right now featuring mountains – we love seeing the unique spin each artist puts on it,” said Karen. “These challenges really help bring the artists out of their comfort zone, pushing them to create something they might not be used to.”

Practicing artists are not the only focus of the local Guild, however – these art-lovers are also dedicated to promoting art and culture throughout the community as a whole. Particularly geared towards kids, teens, and adults who love art but may not know where to start, the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild provides a variety of different classes and activities to get people in touch with their creativity.

These classes take place year-round, and are offered to all ages and skill levels. Some recent classes include free children’s Saturday art classes, oil and pastel workshops, alcohol ink Christmas ornament workshops, and much more. A newly implemented community event was Van Gogh in the Park, a no-experience necessary, guided painting class at Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma. Dozens of art lovers gathered together downtown to replicate Vincent Van Gogh’s two most famous paintings, Starry Night and Sunflowers.

“We had so much fun at Van Gogh in the Park that we wanted to expand on that idea this fall,” said Karen. “We are planning to do Monet at the Marina, where people can come to paint his famous water lilies, and then before the end of the year we want to do Picasso in the Plaza. We try to keep things interesting!”

All the leaders in the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild are entirely volunteer-based, and for Janice and Karen, it is a labor of love that is well worth it. “I’ve been a member of the guild since the 70’s, and the friendships and connections I’ve made have been incredible,” said Karen. “Everyone in the Guild’s main focus is promoting the arts and helping our community. We have become an organization I am so proud of. We welcome everyone with open arms.”

“The best part of being here is watching how the artists grow, develop, and change in their talent over the years,” said Janice. “Art is always so different and flexible, and we really embrace that here. We have been having lots of younger artists getting involved, which makes us so happy to see. We need that young perspective in the local arts and hope the community will continue to embrace and support our cause.”

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild Gallery is open to the public free of charge from Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, and Saturday from 12:00-4:00 PM. If you are a local artist wishing to exhibit your work in the gallery, or an art lover wanting to join the Guild’s mission, please download a membership application from their website (www.terrebonnefineartsguild.org) or call 985-851-219. Everyone is welcome to join the mission of promoting local arts in our beautiful community!